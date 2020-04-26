Shaheer Shaikh has a secret admirer from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast and it is NOT Erica Fernandes

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Shaikh has a secret admirer in a Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress and it is not who you think. Read on to know more.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most desirable men of the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about the fact. With his charming looks, attractive personality, and amazing acting chops, he has made a special place for himself. Fans love him, and many girls have time and again expressed their desire to many the eligible bachelor. However, his aura has not only wowed fans but also actresses from the Telly world. And recently one diva from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast expressed her liking for the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor.

Well, if you're thinking it is Erica Fernandes, who worked with Shaheer in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, then you're absolutely wrong. It is not Erica, but her 'good friend' Pooja Banerjee. Yes, Pooja opened up about her fondness for Shaheer in a recent candid chat with a leading entertainment portal. It all happened, during a fun game of Kill, 'Hook up and Marry', where Pooja was given three names of handsome TV actors and she had to choose who for the category.

The options thrown at Pooja were Shaheer Shaikh, Zain Imam, and Mohsin Khan. And Pooja was quick to make her choices. While she chose to marry Shaheer, she said she'd like to hook up with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin. Unfortunately, she had to kill Zain as she quite did not know him personally. Justifying the reason for choosing to marry Shaheer, she said that she knows the actor quite well.

Well, it is interesting to see that Shaheer is getting more popular among the ladies of Telly Town. Shaheer is currently seen as Abir in YRHPK opposite Rhea Sharma Mishti. The actor is spending his time in quarantine alone, away from his family, and is educating masses to follow the rules to prevent Coronavirus spread.

