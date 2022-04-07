Shaheer Sheikh & Abhidnya Bhave get snapped in traditional outfits on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albela; PHOTOS

A famous name in the television industry, Shaheer Sheikh, is presently seen in the daily soap named Woh Toh Hai Albela. The actor is playing a very different role from the ones he had portrayed on screens earlier. He is seen as a carefree and fun-loving guy, who is a very good photographer. In the show, he is paired with actress Abhidnya Bhave. The duo was recently papped at the sets of their show.

In the picture, Shaheer Sheikh is seen in a multicolour and printed shirt with blue denims. He has paired it with white and yellow sports shoes. The actress has sported a blue floral print lehenga. Her hair is curled and falling freely on her shoulders. Abhidnya Bhave is wearing a watch in one hand and a beautiful mang tika in the matching colour of her dress.

Shaheer Sheikh had earlier shared with IANS about his character in the show. He said, “Shaheer says: "I am very happy to work with Rajan sir once again. Krishna's character is often compared to all the characters I have played so far. The character is very cool, allowing me to explore Shaheer Sheikh in reel life too and add my own interpretations to the character. Rajan sir always does something different which you will see for yourself in my character."

He further added, “Shooting the theme song of the show on a very big scale in Ramoji Film City, where I will be seen dancing and performing stunts with the help of a stick in an innovative way adds to the excitement. I have worked hard for this; I hope both my performance and my character will be liked by the audience.”

