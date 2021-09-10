Shaheer Sheikh accidentally reveals Ankita Lokhande’s marriage plan; Latter says ‘Shut up’

If actor Shaheer Sheikh is to be believed then wedding bells will be ringing soon for his co-star Ankita Lokhande. In a recent interview, the duo was talking about their upcoming show, when Shaheer accidentally spoke about Ankita’s wedding plans. The two actors are presently shooting for the reboot of their upcoming show, which is a reboot of the successful ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

In a conversation with the Bollywood bubble, Ankita was asked about her plans after the show, she laughed and said that she is doing nothing after the show. Shaheer teased her and said, “Come on, you're getting married!”

Ankita was seen flustered hearing this and asked him to keep quiet, as she said, “Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that,” she denied while Shaheer appeared to regret the slip. “I have no idea, can you please wipe that off,” he said, trying to salvage the situation. “I'm not doing anything, I'm starting something from February.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky have been dating for more than three years and often share pictures and videos with one another. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, she had shared in an earlier interview, “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan.”

In the show, Shaheer Sheikh has filled in for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as he will be seen playing the role of Manav and Ankita will be playing Archana. The first look and trailer of the show have been released, and they look very promising. The actors are presently busy in the promotion of the show.

