Shaheer Sheikh aces his pout game in mirror selfie and it is too adorable to miss

Shaheer Sheikh, who is seen playing the lead role in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, will teach you how to get a perfect pout for a selfie in this throwback picture.

Think about some of the most dashing actors in telly world and Shaheer Sheikh will surely top the list. The actor had made his debut over a decade ago and ever since then he has been winning hearts with his dashing looks and stupendous acting prowess. Needless to say, Shaheer enjoys a massive fan following and his charm often make the ladies go weak on their knees. Interestingly, with the ongoing lockdown shutting down the entertainment industry, fans are certainly missing this heartthrob’s appearance on the small screen.

However, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor has been treating his fans with interesting throwback pictures and his Instagram game is on point. Recently, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Shaheer and it is once again winning hearts for all the right reasons.

In the picture, the Mahabharat star was seen donning a black t-shirt along with matching sunglasses. But what caught our attention was his cute pout. Yes! Shaheer was seen teaching us how to pout as he posed for this mirror selfie and we can’t take our eyes off his cuteness.

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s pout selfie:

Talking about the work front, Shaheer, who has impressed the audience with his performance in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is currently playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke wherein he is seen romancing Rhea Sharma. The show has been the spin off Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

