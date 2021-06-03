Shaheer Sheikh is all praises for 'Baarish Ban Jaana' co star Hina Khan; Says ‘Kamaal ki adakara hain aap’

As Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan’s song Baarish Ban Jaana was released today, their equation has garnered a positive response from the audience.

Shaheer Sheikh and have been all over the headlines today courtesy their recently released song Baarish Ban Jaa. The song marks their first collaboration and their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts. Sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev, Baarish Ban Jaana happens to be a romantic track and it has been creating a lot of buzz ever since Shaheer and Hina had shared the first look of their first song. In fact, they have also been sharing interesting BTS pics and videos which did add to fans’ excitement.

And while Shaheer and Hina’s song has opened to rave reviews from the audience, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor has been quite impressed with his co-star. This happened after Hina shared a snippet from the song Baarish Ban Jaana on Instagram giving a glimpse of her chemistry with the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor. Taking to the comment section, Shaheer called the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant an impressive actress. He wrote, “Kamaal ki adakara hain aap” followed by heart emoticons. To this, Hina replied, “ufffff aapne to Dil le liya”.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Hina had recently shared a BTS video of herself with Shaheer giving a glimpse of the struggles and fun they had witnessed while shooting for Baarish Ban Jaana. “It seems so soothing and romantic visually I know, but it’s a lot of effort and hard work.. And in the end it’s all worth it..We love serving you guys,” she added.

