Shaheer Sheikh is almost unrecognizable in Jack Sparrow look for his show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa; VIDEO

Shaheer Sheikh is among the leading actors in the present scenario and he has an abundant fan following on social media. The actor was last seen in season three of his popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where he played the role of a very decent and sincere guy, Dev. The actor will be soon seen as a completely new and refreshing character in the show, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He recently shared a look from his shoot and we are amazed.

Shaheer Sheikh has shared a new reel on social media in which he transitioned into a fictional character role. He is first seen in printed kurta and after the transition, next, he is seen in Jack Sparrow character look from Johnny Depp’s movie Pirates of Caribbean. He is also seen acting like Jack Sparrow. He shared in the caption, “#jacksparrow #WohTohHaiAlbelaa”

See video-

The actor, earlier shared about the shooting of the theme song of the show, which was shot in Bollywood and Tollywood style. The choreographer Himanshu Gadani and the fight instructor Riyaz Sultan, are working together to make Shaheer's performance fierce and impressive.

Shaheer shared with INS, “Shooting the theme song of the show on a very big scale in Ramoji Film City, where I will be seen dancing and performing stunts with the help of a stick in an innovative way adds to the excitement. I have worked hard for this; I hope both my performance and my character will be liked by the audience.”



