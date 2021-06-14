Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes groove on THIS viral song; WATCH VIDEO

The makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi have released a new promo recently. The show shooting is going on in Siliguri.

The popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is coming back with season 3. The promo has already been released. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes will be seen in the lead role like in the other two seasons. Fans are also eagerly waiting to see a new phase of Dev and Sonakshi. The pair had received a lot of love from the fans. The shooting is going on in Siliguri due to restrictions in Maharashtra. But recently, the actor shared a video on his Instagram.

He captioned the video as #siliguridays.’ In the video, he is seen with Erica dancing on the viral song ‘My Bestie’. The other two co-actors are also seen. All four are wearing a black T-shirt with denim. The lead actress has not applied any makeup and is flaunting her original beauty. The video went viral in no time and fans also dropped lovely comments on it. One of the fans wrote, ‘Woah woah!!!!!!! Day made!! Thank you guyss!’ While another one expressed excitement after seeing the show cast reuniting.

Shaheer was recently seen in a music video Baarish Ban Jaana with Hin Khan. The song was shot in Jammu and Kashmir. It is trending on digital platforms.

CLICK HERE

Coming back to the show, a new promo was released recently. It shows the changing relationship between Dev and Sonakshi. The lead actor is seen teasing his wife about how a husband and wife start looking similar after few years of marriage. On this, she responds that it's funny how with time their thoughts and ideologies change as well.

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh opens on COVID 19 crisis and its impact on mental health; Read to know more

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Share your comment ×