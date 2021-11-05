Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes look picture perfect as they don glasses in BTS video from KRPKAB3 sets

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are among the most popular actors of the television industry. The couple are seen playing the role of Dev and Sonakshi in the third season of their successful show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The duo has a vast fanbase on social media as the fans love the romantic chemistry between the actors. The actors are very good friends in real life and they often spend time together goofing around on the sets. They have recently shared a video on social media as they twin in specs.

The actor had shared a BTS video from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as he is dressed up in maroon suit and Erica is seen in a gorgeous floral saree. They are seen in aviators and they nod head and the specs are changed. The caption read, “#chashmish #krpkab”

Erica Fernandes has recently quit the popular television show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, where she played the lead character of Sonakshi Bose. The actress took to her social media handle and announced the development with friends and fans online. She shared a long note explaining her reasons for taking this step. Erica wrote that she hoped fans remember Sonakshi from the first two seasons of the show, instead of the recent one.

Explaining her position further, Erica wrote, "Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear.. you have to make hard decisions. And you can't always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that. I always give time to see if things change but when they don't, then you know you can't force someone to value you but you can choose to not be disrespected and move on to better things ahead."



