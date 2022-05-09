Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin join hands for an upcoming music video

Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin are among the popular names in the entertainment industry. The actors will be soon coming together for their new music video. It will be the first time the actors will be collaborating on a project. Shaheer has earlier worked with Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, Digangana Suryavansh and Tejasswi Prakash in music videos.

The BTS from their upcoming music video is already creating a buzz on social media. Both the actors’ hashtag is topping the twitter trends since yesterday. Fans named the Jodi JASHEER. They all are excited for them to sizzle on their screen.

A user wrote on Twitter, ‘I had manifested for @jasminbhasin and @Shaheer_S to do any project together and finally it’s turning into reality! Can’t wait and they will be the coolest duo together onscreen for sure!- quoted a social media user @JanviXUmJas’.

Another wrote, ‘@niym157- So it’s #ShaheerSheikh & #jasminbhasin one of the most awaited collaborations super excited for this project insha’Allah this will be a blockbuster mv #Jasminians #Jasminianskijaanjasmin’

In one of the leaked BTS videos, Shaheer is seen taking a ride in an open jeep along with few other. His flying hair and dapper looks, is driving fans crazy.

Shaheer and Jasmin are like a dream couple for their fan. The duo is gearing up to gain everyone’s attention with their screen presence together.

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen playing the character Kanha in Rajan Shahi’s newly launched daily soap Woh Toh Hai Albela. He is earning fans' appreciation for bringing life to the character. Sheikh is brilliant when it comes to performing an emotional sequence. In the show, his performance is touching fans' hearts.

While Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in the music video Yaaron Sab Dua Karo alongside Aparshakti Khurana. The song hit 31M views and counting. Recently the actress announced her upcoming movie Honeymoon that will hit the theatres around Diwali.

