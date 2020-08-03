Shaheer Sheikh and Kaveri Priyam shower birthday love on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Ruslaan Mumtaz; See Pics

Ruslaan Mumtaz, who recently joined the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke celebrated his birthday yesterday. His co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Kaveri Priyam showered him with load on his special day. Take a look.

Ruslaan Mumtaz recently joined the cast of Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The handsome actor turned a year older yesterday (August 2, 2020) as he celebrated his birthday, and his fans showered him with loads of love on social media. Not only his fans but his friends, former colleagues, and co-stars took to their social media accounts to wish Ruslaan a 'Happy birthday.' Among them were his YRKHP co-actors Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu).

Shaheer shared a handsome picture with Ruslaan on his Instagram story as he wished him a very happy birthday. In the photo, the two actors are seen flashing their beaming smiles as they strike a pose for the camera. Kaveri also shared a heartwarming wish for his on-screen brother Ruslaan, and wrote, 'Aaj (Set ke Bhai) ka b'day hai , ek post to banta hai. Happy birthday.' (Today is my reel-life brother's birthday, so one special post is justified.) Kaveri and Ruslaan look extremely adorable in the photo as they strike a 'perfect' pose for the camera.

The birthday boy replied to Kaveri's sweet yet quirky post, as he called her a 'sweetheart.' Ruslaan wrote, 'Haha so cute. Thanks a lot for the cake. Really appreciate it and the biryani really blew my mind. You are a sweetheart.'

Take a look at Shaheer and Kaveri's birthday posts for Ruslaan here:

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also stars Rhea Sharma (Mishti) in the lead role. According to the current track, Mishti has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while Abir has been supporting her back to get back to normalcy. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.



