Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor blessed with a baby girl; Reports

Ganesh Chaturthi may have turned out to be the best day for the couple Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor as reportedly, they welcomed a baby girl. As per a BollywoodLife report, the couple was reportedly blessed with a baby girl. While Shaheer and Ruchikaa have not announced the news on social media, reports about their first baby are going viral. This is the first time the couple will be embracing parenthood. A few weeks ago Shaheer had organized a beautiful baby shower function for his lovely wifey Ruchikaa and the pictures of the event had gone viral on social media.

The adorable couple got hitched in 2020. Ruchikaa Kapoor gave a hint of her pregnancy on social media when she posted pictures of a new outfit from a brand that sells maternity wear. Later, in pictures shared by Shaheer, her baby bump was visible, which confirmed her pregnancy. Shaheer had shared in an interview with Etimes TV about the changes in his life after marriage. He said that he and Ruchikaa had entered a new phase of life and were learning new things every day. Shaheer had also added that he was living in Mumbai alone for so many years and after getting hitched, he was sharing space with Ruchikaa. Shaheer had revealed plans about their wedding reception which was due in June 2021, but it was cancelled amidst COVID 19 pandemic situation.

He had told the portal, “I lost two close relatives, who lived in Jammu, to COVID-19, so at the moment, I am a bit scared and anxious for the safety of my parents and everyone else. I would like my parents to come to Mumbai, but I wonder whether it would be safe for them to travel at the moment. I never wanted a big fat wedding, of course, my parents wanted us to get married in a grand manner, but I like things to be simple.”