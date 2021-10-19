Shaheer Sheikh and wifey Ruchikaa Kapoor are all smiles in the heartwarming picture

Shaheer Sheikh is among the most loved and highly appreciated actors of the television industry. He got married to the gorgeous lady Ruchikaa Kapoor in November 2020. The due recently became embraced parenthood with the birth of a baby girl. The couple often offer love and relationship goals with their mushy and adorable pictures. Shaheer Sheikh has recently shared picture of himself and wifey on social media, and we are amazed by the glow on their faces.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are offering couple goals in their lastest social media upload as the actor shared a selfie. They are seen in their home as they spend some quality time at home together. Shaheer is seen in a casual grey t-shirt and Ruchikaa is seen wearing a colourful printed top. The fans of actor have been showering lots of love and best wishes to the couple. One wrote, “Beautiful couple”, another said, “Beautiful picture”, etc.

Actor Vishal Singh dropped hearts in the comments, Hina Khan also dropped a heart. Gautam Rode shared hugs emojis.

Shaheer Sheikh is present seen on TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 3, along with the actress Erica Fernandes. He was also seen in the reboot of the show Pavitra Rishta along with gorgeous actress Ankita Lokhande. The new pair of Manav and Archana was received well by the audience and the actor was highly appreciated by the fans for his acting chops. There will also be another season of the show and the fans are waiting eagerly for it.



