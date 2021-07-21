Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan and other celebs send wishes to fans on Eid ul Adha

The television industry in our country has always been very vocal and enthusiastic about the celebration of all festivals. On Eid ul-Adha, people all over the country are sending wishes and love to each other. On this occasion, numerous television actors have also shared wishes for their loved ones and fans. The popular actors who posted on their social media include , Ankita Lokhande, Nakuul Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin, etc. Given below are some of the wishes by the TV celebrities.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture of the kids from the cast as he wrote ‘Eid Mubarak’.

Hina Khan looked beautiful in her navy blue shimmery hijab and black Kurti and sent wishes.

Ankita Lokhande shared a lovely picture of herself as she wrote ‘Give thanks to Allah for the moon and the stars.’ She looks gorgeous in a black outfit, floral jewellery and Mehendi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s shared a delightful picture of her, which she captioned as, ‘Eid Mubaraq Aap sab ko!’

Rakhi Sawant also shared a post wishing her fans, saying “All my best wishes to you and your family on this holy occasion. May you have a spectacular celebration of this day. Eid Mubarak!”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s shared a sweet video wishing his fans and loved ones. He captioned it as, “Eid Mubarak #eidmubarak . Khuda aap sabko dher saari khushiyaan de !!”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Sana Makbul also shared a picture with wishes for her fans and she wrote, “May Allah grace you and your family with his heavenly blessings.”

Rubina Dilaik shared her picture as she captioned, “Eid Mubarak”.

Aly Goni also shared a post with caption, "Eid Mubarak .. yeh pichli Eid ki picture hai.. iss eid pe allah ne Eidi mein kaam diya toh busy hu allhamdulillah"

Numerous other actors also wished their fans on the special occasion.

