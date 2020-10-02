Shaheer Sheikh is ashamed of Hathras and Balrampur cases; Points how 'we failed as a society' in a moving note

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh penned a hard-hitting note condemning the Hathras and Balrampur cases. He highlighted how society has failed to stop crime against women. Read on.

Graphic details, trigger warning In the last few days, the dark realities of the nation came to the fore. Two young girls from Uttar Pradesh lost their lives after a horrific crime against them. A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras, who was gang-raped around two weeks ago breathed her last in a hospital recently, leaving the nation in pain. Merely a day later, the news of a 22-year-old girl being brutally raped and killed, left the state in a shock.

The crimes against these young women have left people in pain, who are protesting and seeking justice. Many Bollywood and Indian Television actors also voiced their anger, angst, and anguish against these horrendous crimes. Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh, yesterday, took to his Twitter handle to pen down a hard-hitting note on these crimes against women and highlight how we have failed as a society, in making the world a better place to live.

He condemned the ghastly crimes in a moving post and explained why we (the society) are at fault and responsible for such happens. He wrote, 'All of us are at fault. We did not teach our sons to be respect women, We did not emphasise enough on the culture of equality, and we did not teach our children to stand for love and peace.'

'Instead, we believed if we stood with our community, our interests would be safeguarded. This is a collective undoing on our part as a society, all of us are responsible for what is happening today,' expressed Shaheer. Many followers agreed to Shaheer's opinion and said that they are also 'ashamed' by the horrors that have shaken the country.

Meanwhile, Shaheer plays the role of Abir in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show also stars Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) in the lead roles. The show will go off-air on October 17 (2020).

