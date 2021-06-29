Shaheer Sheikh believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle; Reveals how he exercises in between shots

  1. Home
Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who features in the show "Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani", loves cycling around on sets in his free time. He says it is an easy way to fitness between shots.
"I believe in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as it makes me feel my best! Yes, it is a struggle sometimes when it comes to managing shoots and routine, but I try to manage it as much as I can in between shoots," he says. 

He further adds: "We started shooting for 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' with an outdoor schedule. So I was more than happy and hooked to my morning walks in the midst of nature. To makes things a little more exciting, I decided to add cycling to my regime. Cycling according to me is one of the best stress-busters and a good way to stay fit."

"Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani", which also features actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, will soon go on air on Sony Entertainment Television.

