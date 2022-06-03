Shaheer Sheikh buys a new property & poses along with his daughter Anaya at the construction site; PIC

Actor Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name in the television industry and has a huge fan following, amongst which most of them are female fans. The actor has swooned the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming look, and acting skills. Shaheer broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in the year 2020. Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa, is a Creative Producer by profession. The duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September last year.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa are quite active on social media handles and often share pictures with daughter Anaya. However, the duo has never revealed the face of their little munchkin. Now again, Shaheer shared a picture on his story where he can be seen standing near the construction site of his new house which is in progress. He is holding his little daughter Anaya in his hands and sharing this, he captioned, "It's sweeter when u have worked hard for it"

Shaheer Sheikh's career:

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albela.' He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.

Recently, it has been announced that the actor will collaborate with Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actress Nikki Tamboli for a music video titled, 'Ek Haseena Ne.' The concept of the music video as per the caption revolves around betrayal. Both Shaheer and Nikki took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the poster of their upcoming song.

