Shaheer Sheikh calls Hina Khan 'cute' as she recreates Baarish Ban Jaana amid Mumbai Monsoon; WATCH

Hina Khan took to her Instagram reels and shared a video in which she recreated her own song Baarish Ban Jaana. Shaheer Sheikh shared the same on his handle and reacted to Hina's expressions.

Recently, and Shaheer Sheikh have been taking over the internet, all thanks to their music video Baarish Ban Jaana. The duo collaborated for the first time in a music video and managed to leave all in awe of their chemistry. Now, as the song has gone viral, Hina recreated the video in an Instagram reel as Monsoon arrived in Mumbai. Her cute video seems to have not only impressed fans, but even her co-star Shaheer as he went ahead to share it on his own social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shaheer shared Hina's reel where she is seen recreating their music video Baarish Ban Jaana amid the Mumbai rain. The actress is seen using her expressions to win over the hearts of her fans as the soulful music from her song Baarish Ban Jaana plays in the background. Seeing her expressions, Shaheer could not stop himself from reposting the video and reacting to it. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Shaheer wrote, "So cute."

Meanwhile, Shaheer recently also shared a behind-the-scenes photo that he clicked of Hina while shooting in Kashmir for the music video. In the photo, Hina is seen posing with swag in a tie-dye romper and a cool hairstyle. The photo was clicked by Shaheer himself and sharing the photo, he wrote, "The picture @realhinakhan." Replying to Shaheer's post, Hina wrote, "Hahahaha it was in your phone."

The cute camaraderie between Hina and Shaheer has been taking over the internet and their fans are loving it. Their music video has received a lot of love from fans and many hope to see them do a project together in the future.

