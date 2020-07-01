Shaheer Sheikh calls KRPKAB co star Supriya Pilgaonkar 'Maa' as they chat about YRHPK's return

Shaheer Sheikh recently announced the return of his much-loved show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke on social media, and received a sweet comment from former on-screen mother Supriya Pilgaonkar from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Check out their heartwarming social media conversation here.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Since the past three months, fans have been yearning to see new episodes of YRHPK, which were not aired owing to the lockdown. However, yesterday, Shaheer Sheikh dropped in a surprise for fans as he announced the show's return on TV soon. Yes, after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the shoot of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team is back on sets now.

Shaheer aka Abir took to his Instagram handle to share the new promo of the show, wherein he and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) assure fans that they will be back to entertain them soon. The duo was seen talking about resuming shoots in the video, leaving all YRHPK fans utterly excited. As soon as Shaheer dropped the video, he was bombarded with multiple comments from fans. And among these host of comments, there was a sweet comment by someone 'special' in Shaheer Sheikh's life. Well, we're talking about his former on-screen mother Supriya Pilgaonkar from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Yes, Supriya dropped in a sweet comment on Shaheer's post on YRHPK's return.

The actress wrote, 'Bas intazaar rahega.' (We will wait for it). Shaheer quickly acknowledged her comment and replied with utter sweetness, making everyone go 'awww.' The handsome actor wrote, 'Maa' followed by emoji of hugs. Their adorable social media chat has caught the attention of many, and it is very heartwarming.

For the unversed, Shaheer and Supriya share a warm bond with each other and are still in touch even though the show went off-air a few years ago. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and MishBir's return? Let us know in the comment section below.

