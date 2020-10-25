Shaheer Sheikh calls Ruchika Kapoor 'my girl'; Is the YRHPK actor finally admitting to being in relationship?

Shaheer Sheikh’s recent post featuring rumoured girlfriend Ruchika Kapoor has taken the social media by a storm for all the right reasons.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most eligible bachelors in the telly world. His handsome looks, cute smile and impeccable acting prowess has won him a massive female fan following across the world. In fact, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor has a charm that can make you go weak on your knees. While Shaheer rules a million hearts, there has been a constant buzz about his love affair. And looks like he has finally admitted being in a relationship now.

Wondering how? Well, his recent Instagram post is speaking volumes about his love life. Shaheer, who is an avid social media user, shared an intriguing post featuring two pics of rumoured girlfriend Ruchika Kapoor. While in the first pic the lady was seen hiding her face with her curly hair, in the next click she was seen posing in a denim one piece dress paired with white sneakers. The pic was captioned as, “Mommy there is something in the backyard.. Never mind it’s my girl..” This post has taken the social media with a storm as it appears as Shaheer has finally made his relationship official with his lady love.

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s post for his lady love Ruchika Kapoor

Talking about the work front, Shaheer was last seen in Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma. While the show has wrapped up recently after enjoying a successful run of over a year, Shahees stated that he will miss the playing the role of Abir. “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Abir’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life,” he added.

