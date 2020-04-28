Shaheer Sheikh completes 11 years on television; Fans shower love on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor

Shaheer Sheikh clocked 11 years in the Telly world yesterday and the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor's fans showered immense love on him for his special day. Take a look.

The Telly world is filled with fine actors, who have created a special space in the hearts of the audience. But, Shaheer Sheikh's name shines right at the top. Yes, the handsome actor has wowed many with his amazing acting skills and charming personality. The actor made his debut back in 2009 as the cutesy Veer Mehra in Kya Mast Hai Life. With his impressive performance, many knew that a star has come. Since then, there was no looking back to Shaheer's journey.

The young actor went to grab some amazing projects, and only made heads turn with his impressive talent. He became a household name after her starred in Star Plus show Navya. Each character Shaheer played, he only added more meaning to it, and the shows became a massive hit. Whether Anant in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal or as Arjuna in Mahabharat, and then, Dev in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer has always soared par excellence. Currently, he is making eyes pop as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma (Mishti).

Well, the actor sure has had a beautiful journey which is only going to get better in the coming days. Yesterday was a special day for him. Why do you ask? Well, Shaheer clocked 11 years on Television. Yes, the actor stepped into the world of daily soaps on April 27, 2009, and yesterday he completed 11 long years. He has surely been ruling us all these years, and his fans were overwhelmed with his achievements They showered him will immense praises, love and blessings for reaching the milestone. In fact, they also started a trend #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh to celebrate the actor's journey.

Check out fans' tweets here:

Happy 11 yrs of this mad soul who called shaheer. You are not only a good actor but also an amazing human being from all my heart hope to see together soon #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/u9stmddDJM — (@157hc) April 27, 2020

A man so popular whose shows trend even after going off air ! Recently his show Navya completed 9 years and his fans trended to celebrate the same!

Shaheer too acknowledged his fans' efforts.#11YearsOfShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/KrY2Lzb2Ws — Amruta (@AmrutaM12) April 27, 2020

Play a female character is not easy for every male actor but you proved that nothing is impossible for you #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/F7VXCLfCIE — Salim Anarkali Forever (@SaNarForever) April 27, 2020

Many many congratulations Shaheer aka hmare Dev Dixit for completing 11 years in industry .

U are such a fine actor no one could have played Dev Dixit better than u ..love u @Shaheer_S #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/nWlr429W8G — Devakshi.Love (@Devakshi_love_) April 27, 2020

#11YearsOfShaheerSheikh It's a day to Appreciate all his contributions that Made ITV worth watching! His Creativity, professionalism, dedication & strong work ethics is what makes him different from the crowd..Hats off to such a versatility who set an high benchmark each year! pic.twitter.com/0TBI3tzvVZ — (@tinaa_sns2) April 27, 2020

#11yearsofshaheersheikh Just a token of love and support to the most versatile actor. A day to celebrate his contribution on ITV. His work ethics, creativity just add few more feathers to his already golden crown.

Thankyou for all the best character you played pic.twitter.com/34JEuHerdb — shaheer.blogs (@sha_heer_world) April 27, 2020

With Shaheer clocking 11 on TV, we're bound to ask, which is your favourite character that he played from all his shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

