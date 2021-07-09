Shaheer Sheikh on convincing Supriya Pilgaonkar for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Told her, you can’t say no

Shaheer Sheikh speaks on getting excited for season 3 and persuading Supriya Pilgaonkar to participate in the new season. Scroll further to read what he said.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most loved television shows in recent times. The show is making a comeback with the main star cast intact including Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in leading parts. According to a report in the Times of India, Shaheer Sheikh spoke about getting excited for the third season of the show and convincing Supriya Pilgaonkar his on-screen mother to be a part of the show at all costs. Supriya also shared her response on learning that the hit show is returning for its third season.

Shaheer Sheikh said, “I was so excited when I heard about the show's third season, the moment I got to know I just called up Supriya maa and told her you have to do this, you can't say know. No excuses. Because there were chances that she might not do the show as she had signed up something else. Maine actually woh haq jataya joh sirf Dev ka tha Ishwari par.." Supriya Pilgaonkar added to it by saying, “Nahi nahi pehla haq tumhara he hai, Dev ka baad mein hai."

Supriya, who has made a special place in the hearts of the audience by giving brilliant performances in such an illustrious career spoke about returning for the show. She said, “He called me, Maa yeh karna hai and this was the first time, he said yeh karna hai so firmly. It was my first day on the sets of some other project, he told me I don't know what else you are doing but you have to do the show. I asked him if Erica is also doing the show and I called her and checked when she also said yes, I have no reason to say no to the show.”

