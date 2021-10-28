Shaheer Sheikh denies rumours about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 ending due to his busy schedule

Shaheer Sheikh is among the most popular actors on the television sets and presently he is seen in the third season of the popular daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The show also features some other highly talented actors including Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The third season started on July 12, and as per the latest updates, it will be going off air by the end of this month. Shaheer Sheikh spoke to ETimes about the ending of the show and also talked about the baseless rumours about him regarding the shoot.

Talking about the wrapping up of the show, Shaheer said, “I gave my best to the show and enjoyed playing the character. The first two seasons had connected with the audiences and because it was popular with the masses, we came back with a third season. That itself shows that there was something about the show that viewers liked. I agree that the third season fell short of people’s expectations, but we all tried to make it work and gave it our best. The storylines were also changed and everyone in the team gave their 100 percent to it. Now that the show is getting over. I feel sad, but at the same time, I am happy that it lasted for three seasons and that is definitely a great feeling.”

There were rumours doing the rounds on the internet that the show wrapped up because Shaheer was giving more time to music videos than to the show. Denying the rumours, Shaheer said, “I want to clarify that shooting for a music video takes a day. I was committed to shoot for around 24 days every month and I gave it even more than that. People should not jump to any conclusions. I was fully committed and focused on giving this my best. It’s a great brand and team.”

Sharing his future plans, Shaheer said he wants to spend quality time with family. He said that he has been working for many months and want to spend time with family now.



