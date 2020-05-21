Shaheer Sheikh did NOT make his debut with Kya Mast Hai Life but THIS show

As it turns out, Shaheer Sheikh did not make his television debut with Kya Mast Hai Life but another show. Find out which show are we talking about.

Shaheer Sheikh is definitely one of the finest television actors and he is loved for his acting prowess. He has to his credit, some of the finest shows and continues to work on great ones even now. Currently, he is working on Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, however, everything is on a halt right now given the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. None the less, he has been keeping his fans rather entertained with his Instagram series called going down the memory lane as he keeps sharing all these throwback photos.

And well, one of the moment that he also shared happened to be from his show Kya Mast Hai Life, which most of us believe was his debut show. However, as it turns out, he made his debut with a show called Sanya which released a year before KMHL. However, it was Kya Mast Hai Life that won him recognition and he continues to be loved for his role of Veer Mehra. None the less, while many fans know about it, some don't, and so, this is quite the trivia for a few.

As the actor shared a post remembering his Kya Mast Hai Life Days, he wrote, "I had never faced the camera before, so it was a big challenge for the production house and the director to teach me everything. For me the experience was like going back to school, where I’d spend the entire day with my friends. It was a treat to work with Sol productions as they made sure that we were well taken care of. Being my first show, this not only served as my learning curve, but I also had a total blast while shooting for KMHL."

