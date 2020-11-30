Shaheer Sheikh drops a beautiful PHOTO of wife Ruchikaa Kapoor; Hints about REVEALING their love story soon

Is Shaheer Sheikh all set to spill the beans about his love story with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor? The actor's latest social media post hints that he's ready to reveal how love blossomed between them. Read on.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are the new 'happily married couple' in the Indian Television industry. The couple surprised everyone as they tied the knot in a secret court marriage a few days ago. After keeping the marriage news under wraps for some days, Shaheer confirmed his registered marriage to Ruchikaa. Ever since Shaheer and Ruchikaa's marriage news broke out, fans have gone bonkers over the two. Many also called it the 'biggest marriage' in the Telly world in 2020.

While fans can't get enough of Shaheer and Ruchikaa's marriage photos, they are also curious to know about their relationship. From their first meeting to their proposal to them deciding to get married, Shaheer and Ruchikaa's fans are inquisitive to know everything about them. So far, only two details are known about Shaheer and Ruchikaa's relationship. First, the duo met for the first time on the shoot of Judgementall Hai Kya. Second, they were in a steady relationship for over a year, before exchanging wedding vows.

However, now it looks like Shaheer is all set to spill the beans about his love story with his wife Ruchikaa. Surpirsed? No, we're not lying. The actor dropped in some major hints about the same on his social media handle recently. Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of Ruchikaa and hinted that he is soon going to share details of how love blossomed between them. He captioned it as, 'How it all began. #ComingSoon.'

Take a look at Shaheer's latest post here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer's onscreen 'maa' Supriya Pilgaonkar from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi attended the couple's court marriage. Shaheer and Ruchikaa's simple yet loving marriage photos are loved by all. Are you excited to know about Shaheer and Ruchikaa's love story? Let us know in the comment section below.

