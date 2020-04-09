Shaheer Sheikh is ecstatic as Mahabharat renews for a rerun and fans want Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi back too

Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share the happy news about Mahabharat rerun and well, fans now have an added request for him.

Shaheer Sheikh is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in telly town and he does in fact, have all of us gushing over him every time he comes on screen. The actor has proven his acting prowess with the varied range of shows he has to his credit, and he has in fact, done a varied genre of shows to start with. Currently, the actor has been spilling his charm on the audience with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which co-stars Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and Ritvik Arora in the lead roles.

And well, since shoots were stalled amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, people did in fact, take to shooting at home and while we miss seeing him on screen and fans have been gushing over how they miss him, turns out they will not miss him just as much because he is going to be back on our screens with the epic, Mahabharat. If we come to think of it, the original epic has already been running on Doordarshan right now and it has, in fact, managed to keep the viewers hooked to their screen, however, this historical drama too, has its own fan base altogether. Along with Shaheer, the show also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain, Pooja Sharma, and many others in the lead roles. To make this happy announcement, Shaheer took to social media as he reshared the channel's post regarding the reruns of their show and he sure looked extremely happy as can be seen through his caption and the heart-eyed emoji along with it in the post.

While he has left fans equally ecstatic about the show returning on screens and given how it has been one of the biggest super hits, it lead to fans also hoping for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to return given how it has been one of the best shows on television as well. The show co-stars Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilganokar in the lead role and is in fact, love for the content even today. The show managed to create history when it came back for a short second season, days within going off-air.

In a recent interview, while talking about Kuch Rang, Shaheer told us, "I feel that show did wonders for me and till now, I meet so many people from all over the world who have loved the show. Ratings never really mattered for me, even for this show, I am the last person who will ask how much have we rated this week. That show changed so much in our TV industry I feel and I am not too sure but I think it is one of the highest-rated TV shows on IMDB. It has got that kind of recognition and that is kind of enough for me. Even the channel we were working for, it was happy with the outcome and how people were reacting to the show to the extent that they still want to make another season."

