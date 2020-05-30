Shaheer Sheikh is elated as Erica Fernandes co starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is all set to return to TV

Shaheer Sheikh went OMG as the channel announced the rerun of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and here's what his post looks like. Check out the post here.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes co starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has definitely been one of the most loved shows, so much that it went on to create history as the makers returned with a second season almost as soon as it got over. Even though short, fans were bent on not letting the show go off-air, however, the numbers weren't in the channel's favour and hence, it was eventually axed, but fans still love their Devakshi just as much.

And now, the channel has decided to bring the show back as the ongoing Coronavirus crisis does not have much for them to do with the shoots being stalled. Many shows have been axed in the wake of the lockdown and the COVID 19 outbreak, leaving little to no choice, but to opt for re-runs in these testing times. None the less, returning of old shows has not just been good for the TRPs that many have pulled through, but in fact, it also seems to be a great way for actors to reminisce the good old days and at the same time, get fans to cherish their favourite actors and shows.

The official account of the channel shared a photo which had one of the most iconic dialogues from the film, the one where Dev tells Sonakshi that he loves her like a man loves a woman and while it wasn't the ideal way as one would have it but it sure worked out and it did grab a lot of attention. As the announcement was made in a rather peculiar manner, Shaheer reposted the post and went OMG on seeing how they announced it.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

Apart from Kuch Rang, another classic that will also be returning to the television screens is Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain, a show that made fans fall in love with this pair as well as their story. Till date, these two shows continue to be the finest of love stories on television and all the love it has been receiving sure seems to be no surprise for us.

Meanwhile, ever since Shaheer's show Mahabharat made a return to the television screens, fans have been constantly hoping for Kuch Rang to return and now that the show is finally back on TV, we bet fans cannot keep calm as this is nothing short of a celebration for them.

