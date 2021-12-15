Shaheer Sheikh elatedly wishes ‘happiness’ for newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain; PICS

Actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 14. The couple was trending ever since their pre-wedding festivities began. Yesterday, the couple also had their reception party which was attended by many television celebrities. All shared pictures with the bride and groom. They also gave us a sneak peek of the full masti which happened last night. Shaheer Sheikh, co-actor of the actress in the show Pavitra Rishta 2, took to his social handle and congratulated her on starting a new chapter in life.

Sharing the wedding pictures, the actor wrote, “Ankitaaaaa…!! Heartiest Congratulations on your BIG day… happinesss always to you and Viki!! Wishing you a very happy married life. #anvikikahani.” Dressed in a beautifully embroidered golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra with heavy jewellery, the bride was looking royal. In the first picture, the Pavitra Rishta actress and Vicky can be seen facing each other while holding hands. The next picture gave a glimpse of the wedding venue and the guests, with Ankita standing in between and a long veil covering her face.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she had written, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!”

Take a look at the wish here:

To note, Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time. She had also thrown a fun bachelorette party in Goa which saw popular faces like Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Mrunal Thakur in attendance.

