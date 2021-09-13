Shaheer Sheikh on embracing fatherhood for the first time: I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so
Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchika Kapoor have recently welcomed their first child on September 10. The couple was blessed with a baby girl. Though the couple did not make any announcement on social media but it was reported in the media. However, the actor has recently opened up on his new role and said that he is very happy as it was his dream to become a father. The actor also mentioned that he always wanted a girl as his child and is very happy.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actor said, “I was excited when I came to know about the pregnancy. I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months. I am myself when surrounded by kids. In my sense childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful. We take care of women during pregnancies but the men too should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well.”
The actor further said he will never force my child to follow any ideology. “She is free to do anything. I will only spoil her,” he added. He also said that due to two shows shooting he is very busy and did not get much time to spend with his wife.
“I had plans but the shooting was going on. However, now I have decided to take some leave and spend some time with my child and wife,” he said. Shaheer is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and his next show Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will be airing from September 15. The trailer is already out. The actor is very busy.
Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor blessed with a baby girl; Reports