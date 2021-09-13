Shaheer Sheikh on embracing fatherhood for the first time: I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchika Kapoor have recently welcomed their first child on September 10. The couple was blessed with a baby girl. Though the couple did not make any announcement on social media but it was reported in the media. However, the actor has recently opened up on his new role and said that he is very happy as it was his dream to become a father. The actor also mentioned that he always wanted a girl as his child and is very happy.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actor said, “I was excited when I came to know about the pregnancy. I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months. I am myself when surrounded by kids. In my sense childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful. We take care of women during pregnancies but the men too should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well.”