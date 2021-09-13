Shaheer Sheikh on embracing fatherhood: Trained to play a father onscreen, now my emotions will come naturally

Shaheer Sheikh has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the handsome hunk has embraced fatherhood for the first time with the arrival of his daughter on September 9. And while Shaheer and Ruchikaa Kapoor are excited about this new addition in their life, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2 actor stated that the feeling of holding his baby in his arms and looking in her eyes is indescribable. He also revealed that both Ruchikaa and the baby are doing well.

Talking about this new phase of his life, Shaheer told Times of India that while he has been trained to play the role of a father onscreen, he feels his emotions will come naturally now. He also emphasised that he wants to give his daughter the best life. “I am trained to play a father onscreen, but now my emotions will come more naturally because I am a father in real life. Besides, my nephews and nieces have given me good training to become a father (smiles). I am looking forward to giving my little one the best life. The feeling of holding your little one and looking into her eyes is an indescribable feeling and can't be compared with anyone else,” Shaheer was quoted saying.

Furthermore, The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor stated that he has become more particular about things now and is quite protective about his little one. Shaheer said, “I have always been cautious about cleanliness and sanitising things even before the pandemic. So, you can imagine how anxious and meticulous I would be now! Now, I don’t allow anyone to enter the house without sanitising them thoroughly. Ruchikaa also knows how particular I am about things and is convinced that I will be able to fulfil my father duties well. My mother is here from Kashmir and my parents are thrilled to become grandparents”.

