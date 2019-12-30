Shaheer Sheikh ends the year on a positive note as he gazes at the sea; Says, 'Value what you have now'

Today, Shaheer Sheikh posted a photo on social media wherein he is seen gazing at the sea. Take a look!

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most good looking actors in the television industry, and be it his on screen persona or off screen photos, Shaheer has been winning hearts of his fans since his first show. From Mahabharata, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi to Daastan E Ishq and others, Shaheer has always proved that when it comes to acting, he can play any role with ease. As we speak, Shaheer Sheikh is essaying the role of Abir in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and in the show, Shaheer is seen romancing Mishti aka Rhea Sharma and fans are loving their chemistry.

Now today, before the end of 2019, Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to post a photo wherein he is seen gazing at the beach and alongside the photo, Shaheer dished out some Monday gyaan to his fans as he wrote, “I know first it feels impossible but then u reach a point in life when it’s reality.. but now what u had back then feels impossible, so value what u have now.. #liveInTheMoment #madMe…”

Talking about Shaheer and his rapport with Rhea, the actor, in an interview, had said that they are friends now and their off screen equation has gotten better. “We understand each other better as actors. It gets easier once you know your co-actor better because then you also understand the when and how to get a reaction,” Shaheer informed Pinkvilla. Also, talking about their jodi, which is being loved by the audiences, and when Shaheer was asked if he believe in love stories, the actor had said, “I like people with a strong point of views when they have their opinions and they stand up for that. Mishti is that. Yes, in real life also, I do believe in such love stories.”

Credits :Instagram

Read More