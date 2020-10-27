Shaheer Sheikh enjoys a 'boys night out' with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaare Ke co stars Avinash & Ritvik ; See pic

Shaheer Sheikh recently caught up with his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke brothers Avinash Mishra and Ritvik Arora for a fun night out and it has left fans awestruck. Take a look.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke bid adieu to viewers recently with a heavy heart. The show Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) aired its final episode on October 17 (2020), leaving MishBir fans disheartened. Ever since the closure of YRHPK, viewers have been missing the cast and their masti. However, just a few hours ago, Shaheer dropped a 'surprise' for the show's fans.

Shaheer shared a picture of his meet up with his YRHPK co-stars. If you're wondering everyone's beloved Abir and Mishti had a get-together, you might get upset. However, Shaheer's picture will certainly bring a smile to the viewers' faces who loved his Abir's bond with his brother Kunal. Yes, you guessed it right, Abir met Kunal. But, the catch is, the actor got both the Kunal's aka Ritvik Arora and Avinash Mishra in a single frame.

Ritvik, Avinash, and Shaheer enjoyed a 'boys night out' as they spent some quality time together. They were joined by YRHPK's director Ashish Shrivastav and Mohit Sharma. In the picture, the team YRHPK are all smiles as they pose for a 'happy picture' together.

Well, the photo speaks volumes of their bond, and they certainly have built an equation that goes beyond the show. Also, it is a treat for everyone who wished to see the Kunal's together someday; only Shaheer could have made it possible.

The handsome hunk gave a funky twist to his caption, and wrote, 'When nanko met nanko.' Avinash commented on the post saying, 'Mil ke aaye do Nanko, Apne Eid ke chand ko.' Ritvik hailed his character Kunal and wrote, 'Kunalception.'

Take a look at Shaheer's picture here:

Well, after seeing the boys of YRHPK getting together, we can't wait to see the girls' Rhea and Kaveri spending some quality time together too. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke family? Let us know in the comment section below.

