Shaheer Sheikh with Erica Fernandes in KRPKAB or Rhea Sharma in YRHPK; Which pair is your favourite? VOTE

Which actress has better chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes or Rhea Sharma? Take the poll and let us know which on-screen pair do you find better, 'Devakshi or Mishbir?
10788 reads Mumbai
Shaheer Sheikh is one of the finest and most talented actors we have in the Indian Television industry. Over the years, the handsome hunk has proved his acting mettle, charmed everyone with his power-packed performances. In his 11 years long career, Shaheer has essayed various characters and worked opposite many different female co-stars. But, his chemistry with two of his female leads, has made many hearts skip a beat. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Erica Fernandes and Rhea Sharma. Shaheer's on-screen and off-screen bond with both these beautiful actresses has made many heads turn. 

In 2016, the viewers of the Indian TV shows were introduced to a new pair, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. The two paired opposite each other in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dev Dixit and Sonakshi Bose. Within a few episodes of the show, the two actors carved a special place in the hearts of the audience and became one of the cutest couples of TV. From their nok-jhok to their romance, the duo had a unique and sparkling chemistry. With the comfort they shared on-screen, it was unbelievable that they were working together for the first time. KRPKAB also marked Erica's entry in the Telly world. Even today, Devakshi is counted among the best on-screen jodis of TV. 

Later in 2019, Shaheer joined hands with another beautiful actress, Rhea Sharma, for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. While Shaheer plays the role of Abir, Rhea is seen as Mishti, and the duo together is lovingly called by 'MishBir.' The duo enjoys a huge fan following, and fans keep rooting for Abir and Mishti's chemistry. The two are also 'good friends' of the camera, and maybe that is what reflects on screen making them look so good together. 

Well, we know there's no comparison, but which actress do you think has better chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, or Rhea Sharma? Take the poll and let us know which on-screen pair do you find better, 'Devakshi or Mishbir? 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Mishbir is best

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

#MishBir

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

The bestest and cutest MishBir

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

MISHBIR

