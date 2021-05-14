Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes refollow each other on social media; Fans wait to see them together onscreen

Fans are excited to see Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes refollow each other on social media as they await for the third season of the popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are among the most loved couples onscreen for the audience. They were an absolute delight to watch on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which was a huge hit. Their effortless romantic chemistry made them look stunning alongside one another. The audiences loved the couple so much that they wanted him to play the role of Anurag in Ekta Kapoor’s reboot version of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. They were disappointed when Shaheer was not roped in for the role of Anurag Basu on the show.

As per reports Erica and Shaheer has unfollowed each other on social media after their show had gone off-air. But with the news of the upcoming Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 coming up, the actors have re-followed each other on their social media accounts. The reason for unfollowing one another on social media was never revealed by any of them.

Season 3 of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will be out very soon and looks like that could be the reason for the rebonding of the two actors. The fans are very excited for the show and can't wait to see the spectacular couple on television screens once more. The shoot for the show will start soon, but at present, it is halted due to the pandemic situation.

Erica was last seen playing the role of Prerna Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, while Shaheer portrayed the role of Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Erica Fernandes talks about her lockdown birthday; Busts rumours of rift with Parth Samthaan

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×