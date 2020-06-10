Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes' romantic dance in rain from KRPKAB is about cherishing small moments; Watch

Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev and Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi's romantic dance in the rain from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi from is all about enjoying life. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are touted to be one of the most loved on-screen jodis of Indian Television. Well, all thanks to their scintillating chemistry in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica as Dr. Sonakshi Bose and Shaheer as Dev Dixit is till today loved by fans. The show began airing four years back in 2016, but the duo's magic is lingering around in the memory of the audience. Just like some Bollywood movies, Sona and Dev's love story began with a fight. But soon they fell in love and redefined the meaning of 'true love' with their cute and mushy romance.

Fans love them so much that when many iconic shows were making a re-run on TV amid the lockdown that they started demanding KRPKB's comeback. And within a few days, the channel decided to fulfill fans request and the show has started re-airing on the small screen. Dev and Sonakshi's jodi is lovingly called DeVakshi by fans, and they are reliving their romantic moments on social media also. We recently got our hands on a video from the show, which is a perfect fit for the ongoing monsoon season. The video shared by a fan has Sonakshi and Dev dancing in the rain. Yes, the duo is seen getting drenched and performing a romantic dance together. While the atmosphere is cool, Dev and Sonakshi are making it hot with their fiery chemistry.

Well, talking about this rain date of Dev and Sonakshi, it took place after the couple got into a tiff. According to the scene, it so happens that Dev wanted Sonakshi to work from home, but the latter being a workaholic refused to listen to him. Later, she sees Dev in the car, and he offered her to drop to her office. But, Sonakshi was in a different mood. She then asked Dev in he wanted to go out on a date with her. The duo resolved their differences, and soon the clouds started pouring. Sonakshi insisted Dev to enjoy the moment with her, and the duo did a romantic dance together in the rain.

The scene was all about embracing love, cherishing small moments, and enjoying life to its fullest. It is not only nostalgic for its viewers but also for the onscreen pair.

Take a look at Dev and Sonakshi dancing in the rain:

This scene has definitely reminded us that Dev and Sonakshi have the power to make anything look super light, refreshing, and romantic. Devakshi teaching us to find joy in little things is commendable. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Erica and Shaheer back onscreen again? Let us know in the comment section below.

