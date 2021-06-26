Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes’ show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3’s date announced; Find Out

The wait is over for the release date of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as the makers announced it.

The daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 is going to be aired soon. The show's previous seasons were known for its unique storyline and narrative. The lead stars of the show, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh were loved by the audience for their magical chemistry. The couple has a huge fan following on social media. Fans were overjoyed when season 3 of the show was announced. The makers of the show have another update for the fans as the date of the new season has been revealed.

The Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh starrer will be going on-air from the next month. Before announcing the date of release of the show, the makers shared a post on social media asking fans to post 3000 comments on it. To the surprise of the makers, the post had almost 9000 comments within a day. So, the release date of the show has been revealed today. Season 3 of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will be airing on TV screens from July 12.

The makers of the show had earlier released the promo of the show, which was captioned as, “Waqt badla hai, par Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishto ki gehrayi mein aaj bhi pyaar hai yaa badlte waqt ke saath daraar aayi hai? Jaanane ke liye dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi.”

The new season of the show will be focussing on Shaheer Sheikh (Dev) and Erica Fernandez’s (Sonakshi) inner conflicts and differences as a married couple. The cast including Supriya Shukla, Prerna Panwar, Vaibhav Singh have been sharing pictures from their shoot in Siliguri.

