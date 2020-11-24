Shaheer Sheikh is excited to spend the rest of his life with Ruchikaa Kapoor as he proposes to her; See post
Shaheer Sheikh has 'finally' proposed marriage to ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor recently dropped a loving picture of Ruchikaa wherein she is flaunting her pretty ring. He also shared that he is excited to spend the rest of his life with Ruchikaa. Take a look at Shaheer's heartwarming post here.
Shaheer Sheikh has 'finally' proposed marriage to ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor recently dropped a loving picture of Ruchikaa wherein she is flaunting her pretty ring. He also shared that he is excited to spend the rest of his life with Ruchikaa.
Take a look at Shaheer's heartwarming post here:
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram
You may like these
Shaheer Sheikh travels to Jammu; Is Ruchikaa Kapoor accompanying him to meet his parents for the first time?
Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor's relationship & wedding details REVEALED; Couple to marry by November end?
Shaheer Sheikh 'finally' shares FIRST pic with rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor; Fans can't get over their cuteness
Shaheer Sheikh goes shirtless & shares his intense workout routine; Rumoured GF Ruchikaa thinks he looks 'Lit'
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue