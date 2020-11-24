Shaheer Sheikh is excited to spend the rest of his life with Ruchikaa Kapoor as he proposes to her; See post

  1. Home
Shaheer Sheikh has 'finally' proposed marriage to ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor recently dropped a loving picture of Ruchikaa wherein she is flaunting her pretty ring. He also shared that he is excited to spend the rest of his life with Ruchikaa. Take a look at Shaheer's heartwarming post here.
Shaheer Sheikh has 'finally' proposed marriage to ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor recently dropped a loving picture of Ruchikaa wherein she is flaunting her pretty ring. He also shared that he is excited to spend the rest of his life with Ruchikaa.

Take a look at Shaheer's heartwarming post here: 

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

