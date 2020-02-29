Shaheer Sheikh expresses gratitude as Erica Fernandes co starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi clocks in 4 years

Shaheer Sheikh wrote, "Celebrating 4 years of this fabulous show which has set new standards for the Indian television industry."

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi went on air on February 29, 2016, and it not only introduced to us one of the most loved on-screen duo but in fact, it also brought about progressive viewing on television in multiple ways. While the treatment meted out to this show was how television content is seen in general, it sure seemed to have been one of the best shows, and it continues to be loved by all.

As the show clocks in 4 years today, Shaheer Sheikh aka everyone's beloved Dev has taken to social media to express gratitude and also went on to praise the show in general. He shared a photo along with a post that said, "#4YearsOfKRPKAB, Celebrating 4 years of this fabulous show which has set new standards for the Indian television industry. Grateful to have been a part of it! Big thank you to the creators of the show."

Currently, Shaheer is seen on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, another show that has been winning the hearts, while Erica is working with Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and both the show have been fairing really well.

