Shaheer Sheikh falls head over heels for Priyanka Khera only to have his heart broken in 'Je Tu Na Bulawe'

Shaheer Sheikh and Priyanka Khera's much-awaited music video 'Je Na Tu Bulawe' has finally released today. The emotionally romantic melody will tug at your heartstrings. Check out the song here.

Friends over love, or love over friends?.. Many of us often get stuck in this dilemma. While some stick to their gang, others take the route of love. Shaheer Sheikh and Priyanka Khera's music video 'Je Na Tu Bulawe' is all about this confusion. Yes, the much-awaited song has finally and suddenly release today (December 15, 2020) to drive away your mid-week blues.

Shaheer is put in a tough situation to chose his boy gang, or his crush. Well, if you bump into your crush after five long years, who would you pic - friends or crush? Naturally, one would go with their crush and this is what Shaheer does in Je Tu Na Bulawe. Shaheer gives Priyanka shelter in his house for two weeks after her boyfriend ditches her for marriage. Slowly and steadily the two break the ice and form a good camaraderie.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai, Shaheer Sheikh to drop a crazy Christmas surprise with 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri'; See FIRST look

From spending time on beaches to having meals together, Shaheer makes Priyanka feels comfortable. He tries to help her come out of the pain that her breakup has caused. Eventually, Priyanka also overcomes her pain and begins to live a happy life without her boyfriend. But, how can all stories have a happy ending? Well, Priyanka in Je Tu Na Bulawe does get a happy end, Shaheer, unfortunately, does not. Confused?

All the days that he spends with Priyanka, Shaheer falls head over heels in love with her. Yes, he is totally, madly, and completely in love with her. So, when he decides to express his love for Priyanka and propose to her, his life takes an unexpected turn. Priyanka's boyfriend returns to her life, and things go for a toss. She rushes to him and mends things, while Shaheer stands all alone again.

Ultimately, the lad realises that friendship is more important than love, and calls his pals to apologise and convince them to be back in his life. So, in Je Tu Na Bulawe, Shaheer is enamored by Priyanka and falls in love with her only get his heart broken at the end.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh introduces himself as Veer from his digital debut 'Paurashpur'; Looks thrilling in FIRST poster

Je Na Tu Bulawe is an emotionally romantic melody, with soothing music and heart-touching lyrics. Surya's soulful voice and the relatable lyrics by Raas make Je Na TU Bulawe a must-watch. However, the highlight of the song is Shaheer Sheikh. He is pure magic in the song. From his look to his expressions to his performance, Shaheer is a delight to watch throughout the music video. His chemistry and cute moments with Priyanka are drool-worthy. He looks dashing in his cool outfits, and the scenic beauty of Goa is unmissable. Priyanka also looks beautiful and justifies her character.

Take a look at the song here:

All in all, Shaheer steals the show with his charm and acting chops in Je Tu Na Bulawe. So, even if you don't understand Punjabi, watch Je Na Tu Na Bulawe for the handsome hunk Shaheer, and you will eventually fall in love with the song. What are your thoughts on the same? Have you watched the song yet? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh drops a beautiful PHOTO of wife Ruchikaa Kapoor; Hints about REVEALING their love story soon

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×