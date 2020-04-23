Shaheer Sheikh feels proud of his sister who is a doctor for helping people during COVID 19

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh expressed how proud he is of his doctor sister who is helping and treating people in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. Here's what he said.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved personalities in the Indian Television industry. He is known for not only his amazing chops but his friendly and warm nature. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the handsome hunk has been staying indoors and urging everyone to follow the guidelines. He is spreading awareness among people to stay safe and adhere to all necessary precautions. Not only this, but he is all hearts for all the medical, health, and civil workers, who are putting in their best efforts to prevent the deadly virus from spreading.

In a recent chat with an entertainment portal, Shaheer revealed that he is filled with pride because of sister. Why do you ask? Well, the actor's sister is a doctor and she is fighting the COVID-19 battle on the front-line by treating pa intents. Talking about his sister and other medical professionals' selfless services during this distressful time, Shaheer revealed that his sister is a doctor and is currently posted in a hospital in Jammu. She is a mother of a three-year-old daughter.

The actor said that though his family and he are worried about her safety, he is also very proud of her. He added that the front liner warriors such as doctors, police, and nurses are risking their lives to protect everyone. Though the times are dangerous and risky, it is time to stand together. He hoped and prayed that we fight this war against Coronavirus and jump back to normalcy soon.

Further the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor how he is spending his quarantine time. He shared that he is not getting enough free time as he is living away from his parents and has to manage all household chores all by himself. From cleaning to cooking, Shaheer has been indulging in household duties. And when he gets a little time off from all the work, he spends it to pen down something creative.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Abir and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) on-screen amidst the lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

