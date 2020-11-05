Shaheer Sheikh 'finally' shares FIRST pic with rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor; Fans can't get over their cuteness

After leaving fans curious about his relationship status, Shaheer Sheikh has 'finally surprised everyone yet again. The actor has shared for the first time shared a picture with rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor on his Instagram handle. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh hinted about his relationship last week as she shared pictures of Ruchikaa Kapoor calling her 'my girl.' Ever since then, several of his fans donned the detective hat to find some photos of the duo on social media. When fans failed to spot them together, they even photoshopped Shaheer and Ruchikaa's pictures to see them in a single frame.

The curiosity of fans to know more 'everything' about Shaheer and Ruchikaa's relationship knew no bounds. As fans waited for Shaheer with bated breath to spill the beans about his camaraderie with Ruchikaa, he has now finally shared a 'huge surprise.' Well, for the very first time, Shaheer has shared a picture with his rumoured ladylove. Yes, you read that right! Shaheer has shared the first photo with Ruchikaa on his social media handle, and taken the internet by storm.

Just a few moments ago, Shaheer took to his Instagram account to post an adorable photo with Ruchikaa, and took everyone by a sweet surprise. In the photo, Shaheer and Ruchikaa can be seen making quirky faces as they pose for a cute selfie, and it is all things love. While Ruchikaa is sticking her tongue out, Shaheer is making a cute weird face. They two simply look adorable together, and their picture speaks volumes about their equation.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh lights up the internet with a 'charming' selfie in a white bathrobe and fans can't keep calm

With this picture, Shaheer also informed his fans that now they won't have to spend time photoshopping their images. 'Here you go, after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time,' expressed Shaheer. While Shaheer looks handsome as ever in a denim-on-denim look, Ruchikaa looks beautiful in a red shirt and black torn jeans. The glow on the duo's face is just enthralling, and it looks like they clicked this picture during one of their outings.

Within some fraction of seconds, Shaheer's post caught everyone's attention, and fans bombarded the duo with wishes. Fans showered their love and blessings on the 'cute' jodi, and revealed how they cannot get enough of their cuteness.

Take a look at Shaheer and Ruchikaa's photo here:

Well, now fans are eagerly waiting for Shaheer to officially announce his relationship with Ruchikaa. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy to see Ruchikaa and Shaheer's first picture, shared by the latter? Don't they look adorable together? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh 'surprises' fans with FIRST still from new song with Priyanka Khera and leaves them excited

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×