Shaheer Sheikh flaunts his 'poetic side' as he looks captivating in a white shirt; See post

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh showed off his poetic skills in his recent social media post. The actor looked suave as he struck the perfect pose for the camera. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved and talented actors in the Indian Television Industry. Be it Anant in Navya, Arjun in Mahabharat, Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Salim in Salim Anarkali, or Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, with every character, Shaheer has made a mark. He can not only play versatile roles on-screen but also knows the art of giving every character a unique touch.

He's a lawyer by education, an actor by profession, but at heart, he is a 'shayar.' Yes, Shaheer's intriguing shayaris on his social media handle proves his love of writing. The actor often pens his thoughts in a poetic manner, and this is what he recently did. Dropping a surprise for his fans on weekend today (Sunday), Shaheer shared a dapper picture of himself, as he expressed his feelings about loving and caring for strangers. Shaheer's post has touched many fans, and they cannot stop going gaga over him.

In the photo, Shaheer looks dapper as he strikes the 'perfect' pose for the camera in a white shirt. Keeping the first few buttons of his shirt open, Shaheer has certainly raised temperatures. With this oh-so-charming photo, Shaheer 'I have a wish, and I hope that it is your dream too. There should be so much love in the heart that there is love for strangers too.' Well, Shaheer's idea about spreading love and happiness all around has won over his fans.

Take a look at Shaheer's recent post here:

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is all set to go off-air on October 17 (2020). The show also stars Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) in the lead roles. Devoleena Bhattacharjee starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya will replace YRHPK. Shaheer will also be seen in a music video with Tejasswi Prakash soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

