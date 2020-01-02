Shaheer Sheikh is full of swag as he goes shirtless while posing in the infinity pool and fans love it

Today, Shaheer Sheikh posted a photo on social media wherein he looks dapper as he poses shirtless at an infinity pool

As much as fans love Shaheer Sheikh’s on screen persona, fans equally admire his off screen avatar and love to follow the actor on social media. Shaheer, who is quite active on social media, makes sure to treat and update all his fans with his latest photos and whereabouts. As we all celebrated New Years and welcomed 2020, B​​-town stars and TV celebs took to social media to wish their fans and Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently seen as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, also wished his fans by sharing a shirtless photo while enjoying a dip in the pool.

In the photo, Shaheer Sheikh is seen posing shirtless at an infinity pool and alongside the photo, Shaheer had a New Year message for his fans as he wrote, “Another year.. do the same mistakes in a different way. #happynewyear #loveAndRespect #shaheersheikh….” In the show- Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh is essaying the role of Abir and in the show, Shaheer is seen romancing Mishti aka Rhea Sharma and during a recent interview, when Shaheer was asked about the show and the reason behind the show’s success, he had said that, “I think the makers have struck the right chord. Almost every group can relate to this show is what I feel. There is something for everyone.”

Furthermore, when Shaheer was asked about television and how he relates to his characters, the actor had said, “The first thing is that Abir is different from the characters I have done before. Also, the cast and the crew is so amazing, you feel like going there. Every now and then, there are scenes which are challenging and strong. We do come up with different things most often when it comes to writing. That is what keeps it exciting. “

Credits :Instagram

Read More