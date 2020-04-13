Shaheer Sheikh gets chatty with fans on Twitter, talks about most difficult scenes, time in quarantine & more

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Shaheer Sheikh did a ask me anything session of Twitter and well, he sure did go on to make quite some revelations. Check out things he spoke about.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone stuck at their homes and well, this has in turn given people a chance to spend their time doing things they did not otherwise. And among other things that many have been doing, creativity seems to be the outlet for many of us and so, that is what people have resorted to. However, celebrities are also taking this time to interact with their fans and make the best use of social media right now. And well, Shaheer Sheikh's Twitter session turned out to be quite the treat for his fans.

Yesterday, Shaheer went on to interact with his fans on social media and well, they sure seemed to have a lot of questions to ask him and they made sure to make the most of this opportunity they got. During the interaction, fans asked him about what did he study during his 11th and 12th standard, and one also asked him about his marks back in the 10th standard. That is when Shaheer went on to reveal that he took medical back then and also added how he wasn't someone who was very good at studies.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's Twitter chat here:

Ok.. let’s do this. — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) April 12, 2020

Shaheer also spoke about work, and when asked where did his friends see his photo and offer him the first show, he said that it was on Orkut. On talking about the difficult scenes that he has done so far, he revealed how those where he had to be drunk were the most difficult of them all. Another revelation that came in handy for us was about him spending this time cooking. In fact, when the fan asked him about it, it looks like he was surprised to know that a fan knows about it.

Among other things, he spoke about doing meditation, got a little preachy about mother nature. A fan also asked him about meeting his family and he said that will be possible once everything is okay and things go back to normal. A fan asked him about shows he is watching and one which he would like to be a part of, and to this, he said, "That 70’s show. I also started watching the avenger series from the beginning and I wish I was a part of it. Any character, I mean I could be a sidekick to Antman."

He also spoke about love, compassion and things like introspection among other things. Shaheer has been someone who has always been close to mother nature and so when he was asked what is the best part of quarantine, he said watering the plants is something he enjoys. The idea behind this chat was to urge fans to stay home and stay safe, and as many of his fans might know, he also revealed how he does not like using a lot of phone.

He spoke about too many other things and well, the fans sure had a fun time during the chat! On the work front, Shaheer is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora. The actor's show Mahabharat has also returned to the screens with a re-run and well, he sure expressed his excitement about that.

