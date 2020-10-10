Shaheer Sheikh gets emotional as he wraps Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke shoot: I will miss essaying Abir’s role

As Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is coming to an end this month, Shaheer Sheikh has stated that he will cherish the memories of the show forever.

After witnessing a successful run of around one and a half years, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the popular family drama is all set to pull its curtains down. While the news did come as a shock for the audience, it has been reported that the makers are planning for the second season of the show. And now as per a recent update, the team has begun bidding an emotional goodbye to the show. It has been reported that Shaheer Sheikh and Rupal Patel have wrapped the show today.

It was a heartwarming moment for this onscreen mother-son duo. Talking about the show, Shaheer, who plays the role of Abir, stated that he will miss playing the role. He even called the last days of the shoot as a roller coaster ride as he has been quite attached with the character. “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Abir’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life,” Shaheer added.

On the other hand, Rupal has expressed her gratitude towards fans for loving her performance and the team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke for letting her be a part of the show. She said, “Every show is dear to me ...Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also holds a special place in my heart. I’m thankful to Star Plus and Producer Rajan Shahi Sir for giving me this opportunity to play Meenakshi Rajvansh. Thanks to my co-stars. Heartiest Gratitude to my dearest Audiences for their Lovely support throughout this adventure. Without you all, it wouldn’t have been possible. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories! Heartiest Gratitude.”

For the uninitiated, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which has been a spin off of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be airing its last episode on October 17.

