Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to Ruchikaa Kapoor; YRHPK's Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Mishra, Ritvik Arora pour love

Shaheer Sheikh dropped in a huge surprise as he announced his engagement to GF Ruchikaa Kapoor yesterday. His former Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-stars Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Mishra, Ritvik Arora, Vatsal Sheth, and many others have showered love on the couple. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh dropped in a 'huge surprise' for fans yesterday afternoon, after teasing them with a photo of girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. He finally announced his engagement to the Ruchikaa. Yes, Shaheer and Ruchikaa have finally exchanged rings and are officially engaged now. The actor shared this 'happy news' on his Instagram handle in the cutest way possible.

He shared a candid picture of Ruchikaa, holding her hand, and flaunting the beautiful engagement ring. Shaheer's fiancé Ruchikaa, seems to be making the most of this moment, as she seems to be laughing out loud, while it is been captured on a camera. He expressed his feelings in the sweetest way as, and wrote, 'TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.' Shaheer's big engagement announcement has created havoc on social media and fans can't stop gushing over the couple. Fans have showered them with love, blessings, and best wishes for their life ahead. Not only fans, many of Shaheer's friends from the industry, were also filled with love with his announcement.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Mishra, Ritvik Arora, and Vatsal Sheth also showered their love on Shaheer and Ruchikaa. Kaveri wrote, 'Yayyyyie Congratulations,' Ritvik went 'Oh My God,' while Avinash and Vatsal were all hearts for them. Heli Daruwala, Arjit Taneja, Sonalika Bhadoria, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Ravi Bhatia, , Vishal Singh, and many others sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

Take a look at Shaheer's engagement post here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer was last seen in YRHPK as Abir opposite Rhea Sharma aka Mishti. Kaveri played Kuhu in the show, while Ritvik was seen as Kunal, who was later replaced by Avinash. The rumours of Shaheer and Ruchikaa's wedding have been doing rounds for quite some time, and it looks like finally, it is happening soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

