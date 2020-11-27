Shaheer Sheikh gets married to Ruchikaa Kapoor; Says 'I've found a partner with whom I get to be myself'

Shaheer Sheikh has 'finally' tied the knot with ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor in a court marriage. The newlyweds in a recent interview shared their happiness to begin a new phase of their life together. Read on.

Shaheer Sheikh fans who had been eagerly waiting for his marriage can now rejoice, as it has finally happened! Shaheer has 'finally' tied the knot with ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor a few days ago. Yes, one of the most eligible bachelors of the Indian Television industry has exchanged wedding vows, and is now taken! Recently, Shaheer announced his engagement to girlfriend Ruchikaa, and now the news of their marriage has come as the 'biggest surprise' for Telly lovers, as Shaheer tied the knot with Ruchikaa. Yes, they are now man and wife.

The couple settled for a court marriage owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. They plan to have a traditional wedding ceremony in June next year (2021). Shaheer and Ruchikaa flew down to the former's hometown in Jammu, after their court marriage. In Jammu, the newlyweds had a small ceremony with family. Not only this, but the duo also had an informal ceremony at Ruchikaa's residence in Mumbai. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Shaheer and Ruchikaa opened up about their marriage, starting a new journey together, and shared their happiness about the new phase in their lives.

Shaheer was swooned by wife Ruchikaa, and he showered her with immense praises. 'Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first, expressed Shaheer. He added that since he is an actor he has to pretend in front of the cameras always, but with Ruchikaa, he can be himself. Moreover, he has also got his 'best travel companion' in Ruchikaa and he is excited to go on trips with her. 'Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her,' shared Shaheer.

Ruchikaa was also all hearts for hubby Shaheer and revealed that it was his 'simplicity and humility' that drew her towards him. 'It is rare to find someone who keeps it real and believes in the goodness of people, said Ruchikaa. The lady further highlighted how they chose to stay together, despite coming from different backgrounds. 'We come from different backgrounds, but instead of focusing on our differences, we chose to celebrate them. We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other,' opined Ruchikaa.

The couple met on the sets of the movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya' almost two years ago. Ruchikaa is the head of Ekta Kapoor's film division. Shaheer and Ruchikaa have been in a relationship for almost one-and-a-half years, and now finally a married couple. Well, we can't wait to see Shaheer and Ruchikaa's wedding pictures as well as travel photos together. Here's wishing the newlyweds Shaheer and Ruchikaa a hearty congratulations!

