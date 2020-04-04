Shaheer Sheikh gets nostalgic as his show Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal clocks in 9 years; View post

Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share a happy photo as his show with Soumya Seth, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal clocks in 9 years today and fans can't seem to stop gushing.

That actor Shaheer Sheikh is the epitome of hotness is something that all of us ladies can vouch for. However, along with looking and playing certain roles that personify him as a hunk, what Shaheer can also do is play a guy-next-door chocolate boy, just like the one from many romantic novels. And that was Shaheer Sheikh for you guys in Star Plus' Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. Shaheer Sheikh bagged his biggest fiction project on the channel with Navya in which he played Anant Bajpai, the ideal son, and grandson, who falls in love with Navya and supports her through a rough patch with Anant's family.

The show that went on air in 2011 and ran until 2012, but Shaheer's chemistry with Soumya Seth was well appreciated by the audience. And on the occasion of the show completing 9 years of telecast, Shaheer shared a simple picture of himself with Soumya, a still from the show but the picture did say a thousand words. And well, it did not take fans a long time to go gushing over the photo and the actor as well.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post right here:

Shaheer has always in the past, always acknowledged the anniversaries of each and every show of his, which only shows his humility in today's time when he is considered an A-lister in the television industry. Currently enthralling the audience in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spin-off, titled Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Shaheer was recently in the news for shooting for his show from home and meanwhile, he has also been keeping the fans updated with what has he been up to while at home.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More