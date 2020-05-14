Shaheer Sheikh gives a glimpse of his weight transformation from Navya to Mahabharat and it is impressive

Shaheer Sheikh is back with another throwback trivia and well, we are mighty impressed with this one for sure. Check out the post right here.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved and adored actors of the tellyville. The young actor has definitely made it big in the world of acting and entertianment. Just like many actors, Shaheer had has his share of us and downs. But with this hardwork and dedication, he has certianly acheieved a big name in the Telly world. Today, when someone talks about the most talented and finest stars of TV, Shaheer's name shines right at the top. He began his acting journey in 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life. It's been 11 years of him being a part of the Telly town, but even today he continues to wow the audiences. Over his journey spreading over a decade and he has done some of the best shows, each of its different kind. The actor owns the screen when he acts and there can be no denying that. With multiple shows to his credit, the firsts are always special and that is what today's post seems to be about.

The actor went on to become a household name with Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal and while it wasn't his debut, he did garner a lot of popularity with this one. It went on to air for 9 long years and looks like, fans and Shaheer, both remember it very well. The show featured Shaheer as Anant Bajpai and Soumya Seth as Navya Mishra. As the title suggests, it was a new age love story, one with college students, and their chemistry continues to be loved even today. Recently, he even took down the memory lane, to share some never-seen-before pictures with the cast. He mentioned how the show made him a household name, and gave his career a boost that was much-needed. Even today, many remember him for his spectcular performance and acting chops on the show.

It did not take the actor a very long time to take to the screens with another hit show, a mythological drama, to be precise as he bagged Mahabharat post all the popularity he garnered. The actor has been on a throwback spree while reminiscing the good old days and today, he shared how he underwent a transformation on screen for the role and it included gaining 20 kgs. The actor shared a collage with his photos from both the roles and oh boy, is it every bit inspiring after all.

As the actor has been walking down the memory lane with a bunch of photos, he has been sending out loads of love to everyone he has worked with, his friends and family, and everyone else. This collage of his is definitely feeling like major nostalgia as he went from being 75kgs to 95kgs in such a short time just for his role on the show. He went on to write, 'From 75kgs to 95kgs, the transition from being ‘Anant’ to becoming ‘Arjun’ was a big journey for me physically and mentally.'

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

Meanwhile, he went on to share a throwback with some photos from the show Navya just recently and also sent out loads of love to his cast and everyone else. Shaheer wrote, 'College romance, beautifully written characters and a very modern and realistic take on the quintessential ‘love story’. He also went on to express how he is thankful to the makers to have created such a show and how it is memorable for all the right reasons.

While the actor is currently working on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, with the ongoing lockdown, everything is on a halt. None the less, he is seen on our screens with the re-runs of his show, Mahabharat and back when he made the announcement, he sure seemed to be as ecstatic as ever and now, all fans are waiting for is to see his show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi be back on the screens soon too.

