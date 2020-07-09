Shaheer Sheikh gives a perfect Thursday Throwback treat to fans; Shares his first ever selfie & it’s pure gold

Shaheer Sheikh is breaking the internet as he shared his first ever selfie and it is unmissable.

Shaheer Sheikh is the heartthrob of the telly world. He has a charm which can make the girls go weak on knees. Undoubtedly, this handsome hunk enjoys a massive fan following. Watching him on screen is certainly a treat for the eyes and he makes sure to leave his audience awestruck with his charming looks and impeccable acting skills. This isn’t all. Shaheer is also a social media king who never fails a chance to take social media by a storm with his stunning pictures of himself.

However, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor’s recent Instagram post is making the headlines for a different reason as this time, Shaheer has shared his first ever selfie with his fans. The picture featured Shaheer dressed in an orange coloured t-shirt, maroon jacket with a hoodie and denim jacket. This picture was clicked during the actor’s younger days as he was travelling in a train and it is certainly unmissable. He captioned the image as, “First selfie ever taken by me .. onboard Jhelum express sleeper class.” Isn’t it a perfect Throwback Thursday treat?

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s first ever selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer is winning hearts with his performance in Star Plus’ popular family drama, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which also features Rhea Sharma, Kavveri Priiyam and Ritvik Arora in the lead. After a lockdown of almost three months, the team has started shooting for the new episodes of the show which will be going on air soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×