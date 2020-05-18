Shaheer Sheikh goes down memory lane & shares a BTS PIC from Mahabharat with a message related to lockdown

Shaheer Sheikh has shared yet another memorable moment from the sets of his show Mahabharat but this time with an important message related to lockdown. Check out his Instagram post.

Shaheer Sheikh has been going down the memory lane and is sharing a lot of pictures and videos on social media of late. In the midst of an unprecedented situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual communication has become the only source to connect with each other and many celebs from the entertainment industry have resorted to this method for interacting with their fans and loved ones. Shaheer also happens to be one of them who has been doing the same for some time.

The actor has recently shared another BTS picture from the sets of his show Mahabharat in which he portrayed the role of Arjun. But unlike the previous times, this post of the actor has a hidden message along with it which is related to lockdown. Here’s what Shaheer writes in the post, “Shama chahata hun.. Aaj nahi Japaege (Apologies. I will not be able to go today.” The actor is indirectly implying the fact that one should not step out to meet other people amidst the lockdown because of safety reasons.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh’s BTS picture below:

The actor is seen posing with folded hands in the picture which happens to be from a scene of the show. On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which he portrays the role of Abir. He has been paired opposite Rhea Sharma in this show which is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running Indian television shows.

